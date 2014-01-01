EqualWeb’s hybrid solution combines the powerful-Auto AI solution with a fully managed team of accessibility experts who audit your website and fix all issues against WCAG 2.1 guidelines. The EqualWeb Managed solution ensures that no person with disabilities is ever left behind—leveling up your website to the highest standards of web accessibility and fully protecting you from ADA-related, or equivalent legislation, lawsuits.
The EqualWeb accessibility evaluation tools are indispensable products for detecting accessibility issues and maintaining high accessibility levels once you attain them. All our auditing tools test your web pages against WCAG 2.1 guidelines and ADA standards, which ensure you maintain compliance with the law and avoid unnecessary lawsuits, thus protecting your business.
They also assist in reducing costly remediation methods by scanning your website automatically; and with the monitoring option, letting our web accessibility experts audit your website while simultaneously fixing any issues that may persist and put you at risk.
The EqualWeb process for meeting web accessibility standards and maintaining accessibility levels is unmatched in the market. It is a constant workflow that is executed entirely by us.
Our three accessibility mechanisms sustain each other and ensure nonstop success. The AI remediation tool automatically fixes accessibility issues, the experts use a scalable system to fix remaining errors, and the Monitor periodically scans for past and new violations.
Auto AI
1
Powerful AI enhancement tool that fixes accessibility issues
Monitor
2
Year-round maintenance with periodic reports to remain accessible
Experts
3
We audit, fix persisting errors, and maintain your accessibility
EqualWeb does not collect, process, or sell any personal data of users and/or clients. We do not collect any IP addresses or sensitive personal data. We follow GDPR and CCPA guidelines to maintain and ensure the privacy of our users and/or clients.
“ADA compliance was definitely a factor with our decision to choose EqualWeb.
In today’s digital landscape, meeting ADA laws that cater to customers with disabilities has become crucial for businesses. EqualWeb understands this need completely, which is why tens of thousands of companies, ranging from Fortune 500 firms to small businesses, trust us to remediate their websites against the highest and most up-to-date international digital accessibility standards. We are honored to partner with companies like Motor Bookstore, who prioritize smart solutions that are not only cost-effective but also ensure inclusivity for all.
“I think everybody should provide [the EqualWeb] functionality to their websites.
Nuwber, after an extensive search for the best web accessibility solution, found that EqualWeb stood out as the top choice for website remediation. We are thrilled to offer our premier web accessibility services to fulfill Nuwber’s accessibility and compliance needs. At EqualWeb, we pride ourselves on delivering the highest level of service to our clients and are grateful for their trust and support. Our commitment to exceptional accessibility solutions is exemplified by our loyal customers. Take a moment to hear the warm testimonial that Nuwber graciously shared with us.
“I have to say that the EqualWeb team has been one of the best partners for Lenovo.
EqualWeb is delighted to cooperate with the world’s leading PC company, Lenovo. We take great pride in providing top-notch web accessibility solutions for Lenovo’s platforms. With Lenovo joining our esteemed list of loyal clients, we are grateful for their trust and support. We also extend our gratitude to Salo for her kind remarks, which attest to our strong partnership. Our collaboration with Lenovo reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional accessibility solutions.
Hanna Salo, Senior Manager of the E-Commerce Business Unit, at Lenovo