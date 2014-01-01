Start your journey with our web accessibility evaluation tools

The EqualWeb accessibility evaluation tools are indispensable products for detecting accessibility issues and maintaining high accessibility levels once you attain them. All our auditing tools test your web pages against WCAG 2.1 guidelines and ADA standards, which ensure you maintain compliance with the law and avoid unnecessary lawsuits, thus protecting your business.

They also assist in reducing costly remediation methods by scanning your website automatically; and with the monitoring option, letting our web accessibility experts audit your website while simultaneously fixing any issues that may persist and put you at risk.