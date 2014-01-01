ClickCease
Get Started
Grab unbelievable summertime deals.   Get 20% off Explore now

The World's #1 Web Accessibility Solution

The Best ADA Compliance Solutions
All Businesses, All Sizes, All Platforms
The latest EqualWeb AI widget leverages the power of ChatGPT technology
Get started
7 days FREE Trial Unlimited pageviews for any plan

Trusted by leading brands to deliver first-rate web accessibility and compliance solutions

The only hybrid solution that integrates
Auto AI + customized remediation

EqualWeb’s hybrid solution combines the powerful-Auto AI solution with a fully managed team of accessibility experts who audit your website and fix all issues against WCAG 2.1 guidelines. The EqualWeb Managed solution ensures that no person with disabilities is ever left behind—leveling up your website to the highest standards of web accessibility and fully protecting you from ADA-related, or equivalent legislation, lawsuits.

Start FREE 7-day trial
Image of computer screen Image of accessibility widget Image of accessibility widget icon

tools

The best web accessibility remediation and evaluation tools in the market

Auto AI
Accessibility Widget

Powerful AI remediation for all
sizes - small to huge websites
Start free trial
  • Powered-AI fixing of accessibility issues
  • ADA & WCAG 2.1 compliance
  • Accessibility statement
  • Monitor scan-100 pages included
  • 24/7 email tech support
  • Lightning-quick interface
Read more

Web Accessibility
Monitor

Powerful software scanning tool to identify accessibility issues
Start scanning
  • Scalable website scanning
  • ADA & WCAG 2.1 validation
  • Accessibility report with score and errors
  • Periodic scans scheduling
  • Ongoing accessibility maintenance
  • Unlimited page scans
Read more

Web Accessibility
Checker

Free real-time ONE PAGE scanner extension to use on browser
Free download
  • Get started towardaccessibility
  • Audits against ADA standards & WCAG 2.1 guidelines
  • Scans one page at a time
  • Google Chrome plugin
  • Unlimited FREE scans
Read more

Web Accessibility
Crawler

Real-time browser plugin scanner of entire websites
Start crawling
  • Fast, reliable, simple
  • Scans behind login areas
  • ADA & WCAG 2.1 validation
  • Accessibility report with score and errors
  • Ongoing accessibility maintenance
  • Unlimited page scans
Read more

ADA Managed
Compliance

Hybrid solution with Auto AI and
manual remediation by experts
Request a quote
  • ADA & WCAG 2.1 compliance
  • Up to $1,000,000 warranty
  • Unlimited page views
  • 24/7 email & phone support
  • Personal project manager
  • Monitor scan-1,000 pages
  • Accessibility Statement & Certificate of Performance
Read more

Accessibility made easy with
our powerful-Auto AI solution

  • Real-time remediation for web accessibility ADA & WCAG 2.1 compliance
  • Start from $39/month, free 7-day trial, including free WCAG auditing
  • Quick 1-minute installation for 24/7 automatic coverage
  • Cutting-edge technology pushing the web accessibility market to new heights
  • Lightweight interface that pops up super-fast
  • Customizable features to integrate elegantly with your website design
  • Receive Accessibility Statement and Certificate of Performance
Start FREE 7-day trial
Image of erborian website Image of aquazzura website Image of boohoo website

EqualWeb benefits

Accessibility widget
Trusted by
international
brands
Cutting-edge
technology
Robust 
audits
Privacy
protected
No interference
to backend
No interference
to website
performance
Hybrid solution
Auto AI & expert
remediation
Fully ADA & WCAG
compliant
Our accessibility plans

Start your journey with our web accessibility evaluation tools

The EqualWeb accessibility evaluation tools are indispensable products for detecting accessibility issues and maintaining high accessibility levels once you attain them. All our auditing tools test your web pages against WCAG 2.1 guidelines and ADA standards, which ensure you maintain compliance with the law and avoid unnecessary lawsuits, thus protecting your business.

They also assist in reducing costly remediation methods by scanning your website automatically; and with the monitoring option, letting our web accessibility experts audit your website while simultaneously fixing any issues that may persist and put you at risk.

Get a FREE scan now
Image of computer screen showing accessibility evaluation tools

Web Accessibility
Monitor

Powerful software scanning tool
  • Scans entire website
  • Robust scan
  • Evaluation report
  • Compliance score
  • Saves last 3 scans
  • Web platform
  • Monthly page-limited plan
  • Enterprise, commercial

The hybrid solution

The EqualWeb process for meeting web accessibility standards and maintaining accessibility levels is unmatched in the market. It is a constant workflow that is executed entirely by us.

Our three accessibility mechanisms sustain each other and ensure nonstop success. The AI remediation tool automatically fixes accessibility issues, the experts use a scalable system to fix remaining errors, and the Monitor periodically scans for past and new violations.

Auto AI

1
Powerful AI enhancement tool that fixes accessibility issues

Monitor

2
Year-round maintenance with periodic reports to remain accessible

Experts

3
We audit, fix persisting errors, and maintain your accessibility

Served with an accessibility lawsuit?

We can get your website accessible and compliant in no time. Immediately contact one of our web accessibility experts for a FREE consultation, no strings attached.

Consult with expert

The EqualWeb experience

At EqualWeb, we got you covered. Join our mission for equity and relax while we do the work.

Voice Commands

Image of accessibility widget commands

Font Sizing

Contrast Mode

Accessibility Statistics

Image of websites statistics

Overall Score

Image of accessibility score and assesments statistics

Virtual Keyboard

Text Reader

Integrations of all platforms and CMS

Let`s make your website accessible without modifying your code
Enter your website`s URL and we will tell you which platform you use.

See all platforms

We care about your privacy

EqualWeb does not collect, process, or sell any personal data of users and/or clients. We do not collect any IP addresses or sensitive personal data. We follow GDPR and CCPA guidelines to maintain and ensure the privacy of our users and/or clients.

Learn more
Accessibility widget icon EU GDPR Compliant Secured by rapidssl IAAP D-U-N-S Registered McAfee ISO 9001
Security icons

Meet our happy clients

EqualWeb Review by Motor Bookstore

“ADA compliance was definitely a factor with our decision to choose EqualWeb.
In today’s digital landscape, meeting ADA laws that cater to customers with disabilities has become crucial for businesses. EqualWeb understands this need completely, which is why tens of thousands of companies, ranging from Fortune 500 firms to small businesses, trust us to remediate their websites against the highest and most up-to-date international digital accessibility standards. We are honored to partner with companies like Motor Bookstore, who prioritize smart solutions that are not only cost-effective but also ensure inclusivity for all.
Michael Hornok, CEO of Motor Bookstore
Michael Hornok

More Details

EqualWeb Review by Nuwber

“I think everybody should provide [the EqualWeb] functionality to their websites.
Nuwber, after an extensive search for the best web accessibility solution, found that EqualWeb stood out as the top choice for website remediation. We are thrilled to offer our premier web accessibility services to fulfill Nuwber’s accessibility and compliance needs. At EqualWeb, we pride ourselves on delivering the highest level of service to our clients and are grateful for their trust and support. Our commitment to exceptional accessibility solutions is exemplified by our loyal customers. Take a moment to hear the warm testimonial that Nuwber graciously shared with us.
Eugene Kirdzei, CTO of Nuwber
Eugene Kirdzei

More Details

Lenovo Partners with EqualWeb

“I have to say that the EqualWeb team has been one of the best partners for Lenovo.
EqualWeb is delighted to cooperate with the world’s leading PC company, Lenovo. We take great pride in providing top-notch web accessibility solutions for Lenovo’s platforms. With Lenovo joining our esteemed list of loyal clients, we are grateful for their trust and support. We also extend our gratitude to Salo for her kind remarks, which attest to our strong partnership. Our collaboration with Lenovo reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional accessibility solutions.
Hanna Salo, Senior Manager of the E-Commerce Business Unit, at Lenovo
Hanna Salo

More Details
OpenAI EU GDPR compliant ISO 27001 G2 Duns IAAP
About
Products
Services
Resources
Other links
Contact us
  • Headquarters: HaKadar St 2,
    Netanya, Israel
  • USA Address: 447 Broadway
    2nd FL #239
    New York, NY 10013
  • info@equalweb.com
  • +1(202)864-1844
All Rights Reserved © EqualWeb Ltd 2014
Free 15 minutes with accessibility specialist - ask me anything, no strings attached